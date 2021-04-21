Regina King is first woman to grace cover of Vogue Greece’s non-retouched edition

American actress and film director, Regina King, is the first woman to be on the cover of a non-retouched Greek Magazine.

For the May issue of Vogue Greece, which is photographed by Sonia Szóstak, the multi-award-winning star is styled by Wayman + Micah. Latrice Johnson did her make-up while Larry Sims handled her hair.

What’s extraordinary about this issue is that it is not retouched to spread the message of self-love.

Thaleia Karafyllidou, the editor-in-chief of the gloss, explained the two covers and the aim behind the issue.

She said: “Vogue Greece breaks stereotypes with an entirely unretouched May issue. For the first time in the history of a Greek fashion magazine, none of the photographs gracing the editorials has undergone even the slightest processing, sending out a loud message of self-confidence and acceptance of our true self. @iamreginaking, a woman representing the authentic side of life, accepted our invitation to be photographed, without a trace of retouching, for the issue’s cover story by @sonia_szostak.

“The Oscar-winning actress and subversive director, timeless fashion icon and activist, talks to Vogue Greece about her battles against the film industry’s establishment, this year’s Oscars, female power and her most valuable life experiences.”

In April, King graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly for its 2021 Oscars Issue. The magazine had two more covers featuring Viola Davis and Chloe Zhao.