Relate collaborates with two female-founded brands ahead of Women’s Month

Relate Bracelets has partnered with two online retailers, Sarah Feldman and Sadie and Jean, to raise funds for women’s causes ahead of Women’s Month in August. The Sarah Feldman modest clothing online store will be launching #PurchaseWithPurpose, where her online platform will be giving Relate functional beaded chains with every purchase.

Proceeds made from the bracelets will be donated to various female-focused charities throughout the country. “The purchase of clothing is not an isolated act. It impacts so many people, as well as the planet as a whole,” said Sarah Feldman, the owner. “From the type of fabrics we use to the artisans who weave it all together, we aim to be part of a chain of goodness and positive development for South Africa and the world. Hence our hashtag #PurchaseWithPurpose.”

Sadie and Jean will also give some of their customers free bracelets with every order, while others will have the option to purchase a bracelet for themselves. Relate founder Lauren Gillis said it has always been a goal to get online platforms to partner with Relate. “With every purchase being made, we’ll be making a huge difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate. This also gives many customers a simple and easy opportunity to help those in need during these difficult times.