Remembering Cicely Tyson's iconic fashion moments

Just a month after celebrating her 96th birthday anniversary, Cicely Tyson has, sadly, passed away. The multi-award-winning actress, who died on Thursday, had just released her memoir titled Just As I Am. Besides being a trailblazing screen icon, Tyson was a fashion legend who always dressed up for the party. Looking back at her fashion moments, we recall some of the times where she dressed to the nines, styled by her long-time favourite designer, B Michael. Michael, who has been dressing Tyson for 15 years, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about his relationship with the actress.

“I know every inch of her dressable body. There are times when she'll say: 'What am I wearing?' for this or that, and I'll say: 'You focus on whatever you have to do.' When I arrive, I zip her in, and she hits the stage and often she has no clue,” he told the publication.

In that interview, it was also revealed that Tyson hated trying on clothes, but when it was time to step out, she always looked like a dream.

Here are some of her best fashion moments:

2012 NAACP Image Awards

The red carpet was her playground to strut in stylish garb.

In 2012 at the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards, she arrived with Michael, wearing his mermaid strapless gown and bolero with a feather collar.

Aretha Franklin’s funeral

To say her last goodbyes to her friend in 2018, she sure looked the part.

It was no surprise that Franklin’s funeral was a fashion parade because the singer herself was indeed a fashion icon. Tyson donned a bell-sleeved black dress, a string of pearls and an enormous hat that had everyone looking.

Turner Classic Movies honourary

In 2018 when she was being honoured by Turner Classic Movies at Los Angeles Grauman's Chinese Theatre, she arrived dripping in a floral jumpsuit by B Michael.

She also wore a silver ombre blunt bob, completing the look with metallic python pumps.

Here's more of her iconic looks: