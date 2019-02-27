Made in 1890, the Louis Vuitton cabin trunk in Damier Canvas. Picture: eu.louisvuitton.com.

February 27 is not just an ordinary date in the fashion world, it’s the day where fashion enthusiasts and lovers of fine garments remember the iconic designer, Louis Vuitton who passed away on this day 127 years ago.



Vuitton died on 27 February 1892, he was 70.

Born on 4 August 1821, Louis Vuitton was a French designer and a businessman who founded the luxurious worldwide brand.





It all started with a dream of being a trunk-master and when he was only 16 years old, Vuitton made his way to Paris by foot and started apprenticing for Monsieur Maréchal.





Horse-drawn carriages, boats and trains were the main modes of transportation at that time. Vuitton saw an opportunity to become an artisan and seized it. He started making custom design boxes and, later, trunks.





Made in 1889, the "ideal" trunk in natural cowhide leather. Picture: eu.louisvuitton.com.

He stayed as a valued craftsman at the Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal for 17 years before opening his own workshop at 4 Rue Neuve-des-Capucines near the Place Vendome, and the rest is history.





Since then, the brand grew from making trunks to creating luxury bags and haute couture for both men and women.





Created by Sybilla in 1996, A Louis Vuitton backpack with a built-in umbrella. Picture: eu.louisvuitton.com.





Although Vuitton died over a century ago, his brand is still very much alive and today it’s one of the most celebrated and trusted brands in the industry.





WATCH: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2019 Fashion Show



