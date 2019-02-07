The new Replay collection includes more basic pieces and natural fibres while maintaining multiple focuses on the denim collection. Picture: Instagram.

Inspired by the cool neighbourhood of Silverlake in Los Angeles where a mix of ethnic styles, cultures, music and sport come together, the new Autumn Winter 2019 Replay collection takes fashion to the next level with Hyperflex technology.



The new collection includes more basic pieces and natural fibres while maintaining multiple focuses on the denim collection.





Ice Blast





The eco-friendly wash, traditionally used in the menswear, and now available in women’s wear, testifies to the strong attention of the brand towards the environment. Made with ice crystals, which preserves the brightness of the colours, it saves 80% of the water typically used in traditional wash treatments and can be applied to both stretch and non-stretch fabrics.





Replay denim. Picture: Supplied.





Aged





Available in different treatments and degrees of ageing, this denim for men has a deep vintage flavour.





Replay Aged denim.





Laserpaint





Available for women only, the artisanal treatment with a handmade feel, available in striped colours or animal print now includes millennial black and ice dye.



