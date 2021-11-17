Research shows Zara to be the most Googled fashion brand in the world

The fashion consumer landscape has undergone a major transformation over the past year with more and more people turning to online shopping as opposed to shopping at brick and mortar stores. This has made it easier for brands to keep an eye on consumers’ shopping patterns – who are shopping, what brand and where.

According to the data, the most searched for fashion brand worldwide is high-street favourite, Zara. In fact, the top list is full of non-luxury brands such as Fashion Nova, ASOS and H&M. Zara. Picture: Instagram These brands are also well-known for their e-commerce offering, where you can go from browsing styles on your phone to wearing the latest trend in as little as 24 hours. Zalando, the German e-commerce company that sells a number of premium fashion brands, is particularly popular in Europe – its main market. All 14 countries that are searching for the brand the most are in Europe, making it the third most popular fashion brand globally.

Athleisure companies also feature highly, with Nike revealed as the second most searched for brand and Adidas and Lululemon also proving popular. Nike. Picture: Instagram Perhaps it’s a reflection of how most people have moved towards wanting more casual attire during and after lockdowns and perhaps due to a renewed interest in sports and working out as gyms have reopened and people look to get back into their fitness regimens. Although high fashion brands that have remained popular have dropped in positions, like Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. Interestingly, it’s Dior and Tommy Hilfiger that are new luxury entries to the list this year.

The UK, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Portugal, and Monaco, all have Zara, the Spanish fashion company, as their most popular fashion brand. Founded by Amancio Ortega in 1975, Zara has gained a cult following by fashion-conscious individuals as a result of its fast replication of trends, colours and designs that are present on the catwalk. With over 2,200 stores and a presence in 88 countries, there's no wonder that it's the brand most countries are searching for.

Nike is the second most searched for fashion brand in the world. The world-renowned sportswear brand is the most Googled in 36 countries around the globe, including South Africa, Mexico, and Malaysia. Zalando, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is the world's third most popular fashion brand. Famous for selling everything from high-street labels to high-end designers all on one website, it tops the searches for 14 countries (mostly European), including Austria, France, Italy and its birthplace of Germany. Most of the European continent is firmly in awe of Zara, with 20 countries in Europe searching for it more than any other brand, and Zalando, which is most popular in 14 countries.

ASOS was the most popular fashion search in Croatia, Ireland, and Malta, whilst Luxemburg was the only European country to search for the most luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. For the USA, the most popular brand is revealed as Macy's, the American department store chain, which is a new entry into the top searched for fashion labels compared to 2020's data. However, it's the leisurewear label Lululemon that Canadian's are searching for more than any other brand. Founded in Canada in 1998, the brand has gained a reputation for producing quality sportswear that is also fashionable and comfortable.