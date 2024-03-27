Revolutionise your wardrobe care with LG Styler: A closer look at the ultimate steam closet system

When I first heard of LG Styler, I honestly thought it was something for wigs and I immediately thought how would I be able to try it out, as I had braids on? I soon realised that it had nothing to do with hair but clothes, however, I was still left wondering what exactly is a “Styler’.

It was no surprise that my toddler thought it was a fridge, after all, it is almost as big as a fridge and has a sleek metallic look that could be passed as the latest fancy fridge on the market. The LG Styler is all about giving clothes a "refresh", taking care of delicates, and eliminating up to 99,9% of allergens and bacteria. From silk and sequin dresses to leather jackets, suits, cashmere jumpers, wool coats, and velvet tops, the LG Styler ensures each garment receives specialised care, extending its longevity.

We all have those items in our closet that are too delicate for the washing machine and we all know that dry cleaners cost a fortune. This is where the Styler comes into play. The Styler is designed in a way that you can hang your blazers, dresses or shirts in the closet and using washing sheets it will “refresh” your clothes, not wash but “refresh” them. Oh, the advancements in technology, who would have imagined a steam closet system? Certainly, not me.

The fanciest feature of the Styler has to be its ability to iron clothing, imagine the perfect crease on your pants, however, it does take a long time to do so. The results are more evident in a cycle that is longer than 30 minutes. The Styler is not limited to clothing, but also for items like hats and even those beloved teddy bears that need some TLC.