Rich Mnisi and Karabo Poppy drop collection together

Luxury should be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Rich Mnisi. He's definitely in this fashion scene to leave deep footprints.

The award-winning designer dropped another collection, this time with Karabo Poppy Moletsane, a multi-talented illustrator, street artist and graphic designer.

Moletsane took to social media to reveal the big news about their errand-wear capsule collection.

She wrote: “I am so proud to introduce the @rich_mnisi x KARABO POPPY 'Running Errands' collaboration is OUT NOW! An errand-wear capsule collection which combines different artistic styles intersecting multiple identities just as complex as our country with diverse people and cultures puzzled together.”

And that’s not all, Rich Mnisi also dropped another ready-to-wear collection which includes: 'Veins of my City’ tube, trousers and pleated skirt, ’Mother’ turtleneck, and the ‘Compass’ sweater.