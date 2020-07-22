Rich Mnisi and Karabo Poppy drop collection together
Luxury should be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Rich Mnisi. He's definitely in this fashion scene to leave deep footprints.
The award-winning designer dropped another collection, this time with Karabo Poppy Moletsane, a multi-talented illustrator, street artist and graphic designer.
Moletsane took to social media to reveal the big news about their errand-wear capsule collection.
I am so proud to introduce the @rich_mnisi x KARABO POPPY 'Running Errands' collaboration is OUT NOW! An errand-wear capsule collection which combines different artistic styles intersecting multiple identities just as complex as our country with diverse people and cultures puzzled together. Available to shop now on shop.richmnisi.com (link will be in my bio) #richmnisixkarabopoppy #staysafe Photography: @aartverrips_official Mua: @artfortammi models @sabrinankosi @jandre_w @iamjoshuatheiam
And that’s not all, Rich Mnisi also dropped another ready-to-wear collection which includes: 'Veins of my City’ tube, trousers and pleated skirt, ’Mother’ turtleneck, and the ‘Compass’ sweater.
Featuring Enoch Mlangeni, Moletsane has also been hosting creative masterclasses with other creatives such as award-winning multimedia visual artist Trevor Stuurman Keith Vlakahis, Russell Abrahams, Lauren Mitchell, Seth Pimentel, Nikiwe Dlova, Zhi Zulu and Leigh Le Roux.
The new Rich Mnisi x Karabo Poppy collection is out on https://www.richmnisi.com/