Rich Mnisi debuts SS23 collection in Lagos

Rich Mnisi, one of South Africa’s most loved fashion brands, has launched a new collection and it’s giving. The brand debuted its Spring/Summer 23 collection at The Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 12–13.

Titled “Black,” the Rich Mnisi SS23 collection is about celebrating blackness. “Our latest collection speaks on one’s journey of embracing and accepting their being. It is a celebration of blackness in its purest form. An exploration of darkness blinded by the halo of one’s experiences trying to find refuge in a westernised culture.” Some key pieces from the collection include wide-leg pants with a matching shirt, a short babydoll dress and a cape – all in pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) The designer also dropped a range of T-shirts as part of the “Me & My Girls” series, where he partnered with various creatives, including Pr$dnt Honey, Martin Magner, and Yay Abe. Our favourite piece from the series is the Rich Mnisi x Pr$dnt Honey T-shirt, which celebrates beauty in all forms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) “My intention while creating the portrait was to ask the question of and about beauty. In Xitsonga, ximatsatsa is a person who is thought to be beautiful. We live in a time where one can modify their natural features to be palatable to the taste of what is considered to be a more ‘commercial’ standard of beauty.

