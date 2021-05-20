Rich Mnisi drops capsule collection with whisky brand Johnnie Walker

South African designer Rich Mnisi just bagged another major collaboration with whisky brand Johnnie Walker.

Mnisi has designed a limited capsule collection to commemorate the brand’s second centenary.

The designer had a concept store at Mandela Square, Sandton City, for a few days, where the collection was exhibited.

“I am so excited to experience and be immersed in the iconic world of Johnnie Walker. As a fashion creative, I resonate with the striding man’s journey of discovery and creating a brand that is still being celebrated and loved 200 years later,” said Mnisi.

He added: “My journey has seen me walk into spaces I never imagined I would set foot in; designing and created clothes for some of my idols, showcasing my work on global platforms. And now I get to collaborate with the brand once again to ring in 200 years of its iconic influence.”

It isn’t the first time Rich Mnisi has collaborated with the brand. The winter of 2020 saw the release of the Rich Mnisi Azania collection which formed part of the Johnnie Walker #KeepWarmSA influencer campaign, followed by last year’s release of the documentary, “The Man Who Walked Around The World” (in celebration of the brand’s 200th birthday), which was anchored by Rich Mnisi bespoke sleepwear designs to commemorate the local launch of the film.