Rich Mnisi drops his second instalment of Homeland Collection with adidas

It’s the fashion season when South African designers launch their Spring/Summer 2022 collections to set the trends for next season. Joburg designer Rich Mnisi is launching the second instalment of his Homeland Collection with adidas.

The first collection dropped earlier this year and was well received, with the likes of Siya Kolisi, Ama Qamata, Shekhinah, Sarah Langa and Thickleeyonce among the celebrities to get their hands on the collection. It was also available internationally in fashion capitals such as London, Paris, New York and Dubai. This season Mnisi works with models Lindiwe Dim, Lisa Fumagalli and Noma Mokoni to showcase his athleisurewear with an authentic African flavour to celebrate his Tsonga heritage influenced by his family’s traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) “Homeland is a symbol of returning oneself to the ancestral ground she rests on, the continent of our birth and the home of humanity. A place that celebrates the spirit of her children. Her roots are the source of life,” said the designer. Some of the key pieces in the collection include HER COURT, a dress and ASTIR shoes, which have been reimagined using Mnisi’s signature print. Made from recycled materials, the HER COURT shoes pay homage to the beauty of romance with their pop rose print. The dress with sleek black plus three stripes from shoulder to hem displays bright colours, while the embroidered rose on the ASTIR shoes adds more detail.

