Rich Mnisi launches collaboration with adidas
Multi-award-winning fashion designer Rich Mnisi and world-famous fashion brand adidas are launching their collaborative debut range.
Inspired by the designer’s Tsonga community origins and the spirit of Pride, the collection is about celebrating heritage and identity.
It consists of bright animal prints and striking abstract patterns that come together to tell the story of Mnisi’s roots.
“I am immensely proud to present this collection in collaboration with adidas, an iconic brand that I grew up seeing on People of Colour that were rewriting the arts. It has been a pleasure to bring my designs to classic pieces.
“We have created a bright, unique collection that reflects my love for the idea of community and heritage, individuality, and self-expression.
“Our aim was to create pieces that support life on and off the sports field,” Mnisi said.
Some of the most iconic pieces in the collection include adidas x Rich Mnisi Tights, where Mnisi portrays an idyllic world where people and wildlife merge almost seamlessly using animal print.
There is also the adidas x Rich Mnisi Swimsuit inspired by Mnisi's homeland, a place where wildlife and city life meet.
The adidas x Rich Mnisi Headscarf is where the designer brings his vision to life in vivid colour. Meanwhile, on the adidas x Rich Mnisi UB22, he combines the classic BOOST midsole with striking prints for a silhouette that makes a statement with every step.
The collection will officially be released on February 25 at adidas.co.za and adidas Originals and Performance stores.