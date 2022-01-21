Rich Mnisi launches collaboration with adidas

Inspired by the designer’s Tsonga community origins and the spirit of Pride, the collection is about celebrating heritage and identity.

It consists of bright animal prints and striking abstract patterns that come together to tell the story of Mnisi’s roots.

The adidas x Rich Mnisi full drip. Picture: Supplied.

“I am immensely proud to present this collection in collaboration with adidas, an iconic brand that I grew up seeing on People of Colour that were rewriting the arts. It has been a pleasure to bring my designs to classic pieces.

“We have created a bright, unique collection that reflects my love for the idea of community and heritage, individuality, and self-expression.