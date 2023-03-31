Rich Mnisi partners with a cellphone company

South African designer Rich Mnisi is securing the bag following his new partnership with a cellphone company. Rich Mnisi has partnered with OPPO to launch its “Find N2 Flip” in South Africa. The decision to collaborate with him comes after the cellphone company noticed that the designer has a reputation for creating marvellous designs rooted in innovative processes and superior craftsmanship.

“Our mission is to elevate life through technological artistry. Rich, in the space of a very short period, has elevated South African design on the world stage through a bold vision and innovative style. His designs are inimitable, enthralling and covetable,” says Avashnee Moodley of OPPO South Africa. Mnisi, who has collaborated with several brands, including Coca-Cola and adidas, says the partnership with the cellphone company is the perfect opportunity for many doors of exploration. “This is the first time we are working with a technology partner and what a way to dive into the world of tech with the sleekest phone in the market, which embodies everything we believe in as a brand!” Mnisi said.