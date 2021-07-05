Rich Mnisi shares his secret to success

Multi-award-winning designer Rich Mnisi is one of the most successful fashion designers in South Africa. At just 27 years, the Joburg designer has achieved so much in his career, including being listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 Class of 2019, winning Emerging Designer Of The Year 2019 at the Black Fashion Awards and collaborating with big brands like Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola, and Volvo.

Recently, he hosted the YouthX Live masterclass with Nedbank to give the South African youth advice on how they can unlock their potential using lessons from his personal journey.

Speaking of his secret to success, he said: “My career is what it is today because there are people who believed that this young designer could make a difference. “Now, imagine how many other young prodigies are plying their trade across South Africa waiting for their big break? “We need to do everything we can to support the class of 2021, and I’m confident YouthX is a huge step in the right direction.”

Mnisi is also a big fan of his brand and always supports it. He recently shared images of himself on Instagram, wearing in the new Rich Mnisi Pride Capsule collection.