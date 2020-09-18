Rich Mnisi wins Scouting for Africa challenge
South African designer Rich Mnisi is one of two African designers selected to showcase at the 2020 edition of Vogue Talent’s Digital Event.
At the beginning of this year, Vogue Italia‘s fashion talent scouting team opened a project called Scouting for Africa 2020, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging designers along with the African Fashion Foundation.
African designers were asked to submit their work to showcase at Milano Fashion Week in Italy.
Taking to social media, Mnisi announced that he is one of the designers who won and will be exhibiting his designs at the prestigious fashion show.
He said: “We are proud to announce that we’ve been selected as 1 of 2 winners of the 2020 edition of Vogue Talent’s Digital Event under the Scouting for Africa initiative taking place at Milan Fashion Week @cameramoda Thank you to @vogue_italia for this amazing opportunity.”
Mnisi will showcase on the opening night on September 22 from 6pm to 9pm.
He received great feedback from those who are fond of his work.
“So deserving your work is amazing it never fails to take one’s breath away, and you have an amazing eye for colour. Congratulations,” said @GuguThumbu.
Previously, Vogue Talent supported the work of many African designers including Thebe Magugu, Kenneth Ize and Laduma Ngxokolo, to name a few.
Milano Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2020/2021 season runs from September 22- 25.