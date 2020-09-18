Rich Mnisi wins Scouting for Africa challenge

South African designer Rich Mnisi is one of two African designers selected to showcase at the 2020 edition of Vogue Talent’s Digital Event.

At the beginning of this year, Vogue Italia‘s fashion talent scouting team opened a project called Scouting for Africa 2020, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging designers along with the African Fashion Foundation.

African designers were asked to submit their work to showcase at Milano Fashion Week in Italy.

Taking to social media, Mnisi announced that he is one of the designers who won and will be exhibiting his designs at the prestigious fashion show.

He said: “We are proud to announce that we’ve been selected as 1 of 2 winners of the 2020 edition of Vogue Talent’s Digital Event under the Scouting for Africa initiative taking place at Milan Fashion Week @cameramoda Thank you to @vogue_italia for this amazing opportunity.”