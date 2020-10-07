Rihanna apologises for Hadith incident at Savage X Fenty show

World-famous singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has issued an apology for the Hadith incident that happened at her fashion show.

At the Savage X Fenty volume 2 fashion show held in New York on October 2, Rihanna found herself in hot water for selecting a song that uses the narration of a Hadith about the signs of the day of judgement.

A Ḥadīth in Islam refers to what Muslims believe to be a record of the words, actions, and the silent approval of the prophet Muhammad (saw).

It is regarded as sacred and second only to the Qur’an. As such, Rihanna’s act was deemed inappropriate and disrespectful.

The singer took to Instagram to issue an apology. She said: “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”