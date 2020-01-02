Rihanna has hailed Fenty's deputy creative director Jahleel Weaver as like "family".
The "Work" hitmaker's long-time stylist and collaborator has shared that he and the Grammy-winner speak "almost every day" in their collaboration for Rihanna's fashion empire, whilst the singer has said she shares a special bond with her "right hand".
Jahleel said: "We talk almost every day.
"I feel I'm her little brother."
Whilst Rihanna added to The New York Times: "Creatively, he is my right hand, but at the same time, it's as if we're family."