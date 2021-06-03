Rihanna joins Madonna as only singers who achieved ’The Big Four’ in Vogue history

Multi-award winning artist Rihanna joins Madonna as the only singers who achieved "The Big Four" in Vogue history.

The “Big Four” refers to the four most notable Vogue covers that include: American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia.

The Work hitmaker is gracing the cover of Vogue Italia’s June issue that she styled and photographed herself.

On the two covers, she wears opulent clothes by designers such as Versace, Maison Valentino, with makeup by Pierpaolo Piccioli using the singer’s Fenty Beauty.

Vogue reported that the multi-faceted businesswoman played as the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist.

Editor-in-chief of the magazine, Emanuele Farneti, said Rihanna was the perfect person for their DIY issue.

“In recent years we have tried to use our cover in many different ways: with photography or illustrations, or with no images at all. But we’ve never invited the featured person to do everything by themselves: to pose, take the photographs and choose the clothes to wear. If there was a right occasion for this new experiment, it could only have been the DIY issue. Neither could there have been a better protagonist than Rihanna – who has appeared on so many covers, but never like this time in the version in which she, and only she, has chosen to portray herself, without filters or any mediation,” said Farneti.

Madonna first graced the cover of Vogue in May 1989. Her last Vogue cover was in 2004 when she appeared on Vogue Paris.

