Rihanna partners with breast cancer survivors for latest Savage x Fenty campaign
Singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, partnered with breast cancer survivors for her latest Savage x Fenty campaign.
To raise awareness around breast cancer, Rihanna has collaborated with three "survivors and thrivers", to model new styles from a collection that will directly benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity founded by the singer in 2012.
WATCH: The story of Cayatanita Leiva
Get to know our Savage X Thriver, @_cayatanita 💖 After she slayed the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 2 runway she sat down w/ our team to share her story & give tips for others in her position. Cayatanita is proof that there's nothing more Savage than surviving & thriving. Check out how we're working with @claralionelfdn in the fight against breast cancer at bit.ly/SXFBCA #SavageXThrivers #SavageXSurvivors
The thrivers include Cayatanita Leiva (34), a Californian woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32 as well as Ericka Hart (34), who was was diagnosed with two types of breast cancer at once: HER2-positive and triple-negative.
Also featuring on the campaign is 26-year-old Nykia McKenzie who found a lump in her breast last June.
Speaking on a campaign video about being diagnosed twice before taking treatment, McKenzie said: “By March, my breast was the size of a mini watermelon.
In an interview with CNN, she added that she is grateful to be able to inspire others with her story.
She said: "At that point, I knew what was going on. Knowing that these images will be seen worldwide means everything to me, mainly because I know now my story is being heard and that my storm was always bigger than me because the triumph is even bigger. I know now that black women will be heard in regards to our health and our healing. I hope these images convey to you all that there's work to do, and that starts with listening to young women who look like me.”
Savage X Fenty will donate a portion of the proceeds up to $250,000 (R 4 064 687,50) to help the organization fund cancer research and support for Black people diagnosed with the disease.