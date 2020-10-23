Rihanna partners with breast cancer survivors for latest Savage x Fenty campaign

Speaking on a campaign video about being diagnosed twice before taking treatment, McKenzie said: “By March, my breast was the size of a mini watermelon.

In an interview with CNN, she added that she is grateful to be able to inspire others with her story.

She said: "At that point, I knew what was going on. Knowing that these images will be seen worldwide means everything to me, mainly because I know now my story is being heard and that my storm was always bigger than me because the triumph is even bigger. I know now that black women will be heard in regards to our health and our healing. I hope these images convey to you all that there's work to do, and that starts with listening to young women who look like me.”

Savage X Fenty will donate a portion of the proceeds up to $250,000 (R 4 064 687,50) to help the organization fund cancer research and support for Black people diagnosed with the disease.