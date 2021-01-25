Rihanna rocks a mullet and shows off black sheer Savage X Fenty Valentine pieces

Her lingerie range, Savage X Fenty, is known not only for it’s inclusivity but it’s edgy and always way-ahead of the lingerie crowd styles. In her latest Instagram, the singer and designer shows off an ensemble from her latest Valentine’s Savage X Fenty collection. Riri’s Insta post was captioned, “Cupid could NEVA!” while the same video appears on the Savage x Fenty Instagram page this time with the caption, “Lawd forgive us for we are Savage.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) I reckon the latter describes the video perfectly! The Barbados beauty drips sex appeal as she shows off her curves in the sheer, lacy lingerie with lace up details while dancing seductively in what appears to be a hotel room.

With her hair styled in an edgy mullet, the 32-year-old proves once again that she is the queen of style. Nobody pulls off a mullet haircut quite as well as Riri does.

The outfit consists of a strappy halter neck top, a thong worn underneath a sheer black garter, and accessorised with long lace gloves.

The highlight of the video and the outfit is the rear of the garter which features a criss-cross lacy up faster, which Rihanna seductively tugs as as she giggles her derrière towards the camera.

In previous posts we saw Rihanna in the fiery red lingerie that forms part of her XXSavageX Valentine collection.

The racy campaign challenges the norms of the usual sweet hearts and kisses “Be My Valentine” with her “Oh, you thought you was our only Valentine?! That’s cute.” statement.