Rihanna teases fans with sexy new SavagexFenty V-Day collection

We’re few weeks away from celebrating Valentine’s Day and preparations are under way.

Businesswoman and musician, Rihanna shared with her some 100 million followers on Twitter, giving them a glimpse of the Valentine shenanigans from SavageXFenty that include exotic lingerie.

For the campaign, Bad Gal Riri is the star, dripping in all red lingerie. Part of the collection is a candy hearts lace bralette that features sweet, romantic “Love” lace fabric and a flirty “Do Me” charm at centre back.

Oh, you thought you was our only Valentine?! That's cute. ♥️ #XXSavageX pic.twitter.com/ZXWSRHNkCQ — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) January 13, 2021

There is also a Candy Hearts Leg Garter or G-String, and for the gentlemen, there are red satin boxers.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West also launched a new collection of Skims Hosiery, on Thursday, January 14.