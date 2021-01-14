Rihanna teases fans with sexy new SavagexFenty V-Day collection
We’re few weeks away from celebrating Valentine’s Day and preparations are under way.
Businesswoman and musician, Rihanna shared with her some 100 million followers on Twitter, giving them a glimpse of the Valentine shenanigans from SavageXFenty that include exotic lingerie.
For the campaign, Bad Gal Riri is the star, dripping in all red lingerie. Part of the collection is a candy hearts lace bralette that features sweet, romantic “Love” lace fabric and a flirty “Do Me” charm at centre back.
Oh, you thought you was our only Valentine?! That's cute. ♥️ #XXSavageX pic.twitter.com/ZXWSRHNkCQ— Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) January 13, 2021
There is also a Candy Hearts Leg Garter or G-String, and for the gentlemen, there are red satin boxers.
All Things @Rihanna ♥️ #XXSavageX pic.twitter.com/n8QdB9ul7N— Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) January 14, 2021
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West also launched a new collection of Skims Hosiery, on Thursday, January 14.
The Skims Hosiery comes in nude, beige, brown and black. The classic tights are constructed with innovative fabrics.
Sharing with her 199 million followers on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself wearing the black Skims Hosiery.
She wrote: “LAUNCHING JAN 14: @SKIMS Hosiery. We’re changing the game and launching gravity-defying tights and hosiery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape. Launching in 4 colours, 4 styles and sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday, January 14 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM.”
We can’t wait to see what our girl, Bonang Matheba, has in store this Valentine as she is the muse for Distraction, a lingerie line at Woolworths.