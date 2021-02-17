Rihanna wears a pendant of Lord Ganesha as she poses topless, leaving followers outraged

On Monday, singer and business mogul Rihanna tweeted a picture of herself wearing nothing but satin boxers. So as to not expose her naked breasts, she modestly covers herself up with one arm resting across her chest. She accessorised the look with bold white earrings, oversized ring and a jewelled bracelet and layered necklaces. The one of the necklaces is made up of large white beads, while the other features a white pendant on a silver chain. The white pendant is that of the Hindu God, Lord Ganesha.

As soon as the singer posted the image, captioned "when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty," she immediately received major backlash as several of her followers accused her of insulting Hindu deities.

Ram Kadam, from the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed utter disgust with her post, saying: “It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha.

“This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here.

“Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her.”

While one Twitter user commented, "Please stop using my religion as your aesthetic", another was clearly disappointed, saying: "Nah man wtf is this, this is highly disrespectful..!!! She is wearing a Hindu God half naked.

“This is cultural appropriation. Our gods aren't for your aesthetics!"

Here are few other comments from outraged users:

My religion is not your aesthetic..

