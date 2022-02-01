Rihanna wears vintage Chanel as she shows off baby bump

We should be ever so lucky that Rihanna takes her style and fashion sense so seriously, that she would buck convention and do a street style photoshoot announcing her pregnancy. It is fitting, really, since New York Fashion Week starts in less than two weeks and fashion fans will arrive in the city, doing the most with their street style.

And with everybody still wearing their lounge wear and doing all they can to hide the weight gain from the past two years, Rihanna has shown them you can be fabulous no matter your weight or body size. Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal in this pink silk puffer coat with Gripoix buttons from Chanel FW 1996? I can only stan pic.twitter.com/qSY0WEcgBb — Miss KIDCORE™️ 2022 (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) January 31, 2022 Rihanna decided to go back decades to find the perfect pregnancy reveal outfit. She wore a silk puffer parka from the Chanel AW 1996 collection, which was showcased in 1995 in Paris. Rihanna would have been seven or eight years old when this garment was first presented on the runway. She layered jewellery all over her torso and it’s all from Chanel.

The singer and CFDA Style Icon winner, has bucked the trend many times. Always marching to the beat of her own drum, her style has made her one of the most exciting people in the entertainment and fashion industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) She has once again bucked the trend by choosing to go so simple with her pregnancy announcement. Choosing to ignore the current trend for pregnancy announcements we are seeing, where expectant parents are dressed in swathes of chiffon and elaborate locations, her no-fuss approach will definitely be a culture reset.