Rihanna's iconic pink tie dye dress goes on sale to raise money for Black Lives Matter

Rihanna's iconic pink tie dye dress has been put up for sale to raise money for Black Lives Matter as well as Solace Women's Aid and The Voice of Domestic Worker. The Fenty Beauty owner's video went viral when she posted a slow motion video of herself walking in her garden wearing the dress and now its creator, A Sai Ta of the brand ASAI, will be selling the dress for £300 each to raise money to support three charities - Black Lives Matter, Solace Women's Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

Sharing the video online, they wrote: "NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI :) ... We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities ‼️FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS AND THE ONLY WAY ‼️ #ALL PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF THE @badgalriri HOT WOK DRESSES WILL BE FOR @blklivesmatter @solacewomensaid @thevoiceofdomesticworkers ... £300 plus shipping (shipping globally ) dm for purchase ... share and support ... we will email you with more information ... (sic)"

Meanwhile, Rihanna's company Fenty paused the promotion and selling of their products to coincide with Blackout Tuesday, which was started to protest against the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "we ain't buying s**t!!! and we ain't selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty (sic)"

Rihanna also used her platform to pay tribute to George and call for change in the United States and across the wider world.

She wrote: "For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it! Is this that f***ing normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for "drugs" or "resisting arrest"....then what's the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor (sic)"