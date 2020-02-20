



From there, she never looked back-instead, she released eight studio albums, two compilation albums, two remix albums, one reissue, and 71 singles (including 18 as a featured artist).





Throughout her music career, the Barbadian singer has managed to sell over 280 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.





But that's not all she's know for, she's also a fashion killer who has both the fashion, and beauty industry by the balls.





In 2017, she launched her cosmetic range, Fenty Beauty, which was followed by her lingerie range, Fenty Savage. Again last year, she launched her clothing line, Fenty. Although she has taken a break from the music scenes, she's still killing it in fashion and these are our favourite looks by the Bad Gal Riri.





She first came onto the music scenes in 2005 after releasing the song "Pon de Replay" which blew out,reaching number 2 on the Billboard singles chart.