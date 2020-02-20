On this day 32 years ago, a girl named Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Saint Michael, Barbados.
Now known worldwide as a singer, actress, songwriter and businesswoman, Rihanna is one of the few females to ever change the game.
She first came onto the music scenes in 2005 after releasing the song "Pon de Replay" which blew out,reaching number 2 on the Billboard singles chart.
From there, she never looked back-instead, she released eight studio albums, two compilation albums, two remix albums, one reissue, and 71 singles (including 18 as a featured artist).
Throughout her music career, the Barbadian singer has managed to sell over 280 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.
But that's not all she's know for, she's also a fashion killer who has both the fashion, and beauty industry by the balls.
In 2017, she launched her cosmetic range, Fenty Beauty, which was followed by her lingerie range, Fenty Savage. Again last year, she launched her clothing line, Fenty. Although she has taken a break from the music scenes, she's still killing it in fashion and these are our favourite looks by the Bad Gal Riri.
The savage Ms Fenty
Rihanna rocking the SavagexFenty Valentine's collection.
Freedom in Fenty
"F is Freedom"
Australian Vogue
For the Australian Vogue cover, Rihanna looked goodness, as always.
Parsons School of Design launch
Show us a lady that can rock an oversized suit more than Rihanna and we'll forgive you.
MET Gala 2017
This remains the best Met Gala looks!
Hold on, Rihanna also slays make-up, and does some crazy hairstyles.
The spiky hair
For the Paper magazine March 2017 cover, Rihanna rocked green spikes.
The purple lips
When she collaborated with Dior, Rihanna had the most-perfect purple lipstick that matched her sunglasses.
The Pope
At Met Gala 2018, Rihanna stroked again in her Catholicism-inspired look.
Le-Naturale
When she did a natural look using her make-up range, Fenty Beauty.
The thin brows
Rihanna broke the internet when she did the thin brows for the British Vogue September 2018 issue.
Pictures: Instagram.