Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Last night the Barbados born princess of pop celebrated her 31st birthday.
Riri rocked the night away in a fluorescent green lacy bodycon dress.
Rihanna in LA last night. 💚 📸: MEGA
The singer turned designer and owner of the makeup brand Fenty beauty, has been serving us iconic looks since we can remember. Setting trends rather than following them!
Here are 10 unforgettable looks that gave us life:
Comme all the way through. @melzy917 @yusefhairnyc @lora_arellano #sqwod #metball17
" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "
#metgala2015 wearing a coat handmade by Chinese couturier @guopeiofficial
