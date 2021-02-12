Rita Ora keeps a pair of sneakers in her bag when she wears heels

Rita Ora always has a pair of sneakers and heels in her bag because she likes to be ’comfortable and sexy’ on a night out.

The 'Hot Right Now' singer has designed her second Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle footwear collection, which is set to launch in Spring, and loved being given the creative freedom to experiment with the designs.

She said: “The tech and design teams were very open to creative direction. That’s really important to me. I love experimenting. I love vintage looks and finding little gems that we could incorporate into the pieces. It’s definitely been an amazing experience."

The 30-year-old pop star added how when she's on a night out she will wear heels and keep a pair of sneakers in her bag to change into.

Rita added to WWD.com: “Women love to feel comfortable and sexy at the same time. For me, I love wearing trainers — you guys call them sneakers. I am a bit of a tomboy. But having a pair of sneakers and a sexy heel in your bag is a double whammy."