Robbie Malinga Jnr once again talk of the town, shows off his Johnny Dang & Co chain

Robbie Malinga Junior, the son of the late South African musician, Robbie Malinga, is once again the talk of the town. Maling Junior has been trending on social media after buying a brand new Johnny Dang & Co. silver chain.

The youngster known for flashing his luxuries on Instagram bought a silver chain and customised it with the money emoji pendant of $79 (R1 199). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video showing off his new jewellery. He wrote “Johnny on my neck”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑅![CDATA[]]>𝒪![CDATA[]]>𝐵 MALLY ® 👶![CDATA[]]>🏽 (@robbiemalinga) Johnny Dang & Co. is an international jewellery brand founded in 1998. It is loved by many celebrities, including Gucci Mane, Snoop Dog, Floyd Mayweather, Post Malone – naming but a few.