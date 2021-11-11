Robbie Malinga Jnr once again talk of the town, shows off his Johnny Dang & Co chain
Robbie Malinga Junior, the son of the late South African musician, Robbie Malinga, is once again the talk of the town.
Maling Junior has been trending on social media after buying a brand new Johnny Dang & Co. silver chain.
The youngster known for flashing his luxuries on Instagram bought a silver chain and customised it with the money emoji pendant of $79 (R1 199).
Taking to Instagram, he shared a video showing off his new jewellery. He wrote “Johnny on my neck”.
Johnny Dang & Co. is an international jewellery brand founded in 1998. It is loved by many celebrities, including Gucci Mane, Snoop Dog, Floyd Mayweather, Post Malone – naming but a few.
In one of his interviews, Dang told the media that it’s his unique designs that keep his rivalries from copying his work.
“Like with any business, you have to keep giving customers something new and special to keep them coming back. Nobody buys two of the same thing. If you buy two rings, you don’t want them to be identical (unless they’re a matching set). The same for grills. I try a lot of different looks for jewellery, especially grills. Constantly trying new things, especially highly technical ones, is what keeps my competition from successfully copying me,” he said.
Robbie Malinga, who died on December 25, 2017, is being honoured with a tribute book.