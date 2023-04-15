Role of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry

Artificial intelligence, metaverse, and algorithm are all terms that most of us have heard but might not fully understand. I had a conversation with my 19-year-old son about artificial intelligence (AI) and what it all means and found myself utterly blown away, yet still somewhat baffled, by how it will, and in some cases already is, impact various industries.

So what is AI? According to Wikipedia artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to the intelligence of humans. AI uses techniques like machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing to enable machines to learn from experience, adapt to new situations, and improve on their own. You’re probably wondering what this futuristic-sounding technology has to do with the fashion industry. While many think that fashion is simply about trends and what designers send down the runway. However, it is an industry that entails so much more than that.

Like most industries that have to stay ahead of the crowd, the fashion industry is constantly adapting to the needs of the consumer, staying one step ahead of emerging trends and having a hand on how manufacturing processes are always evolving. Fashion design is a creative process. Behind a fashion brand is a designer who creates collections that could either set trends off the runway or fail miserably. Which can be an expensive process which can lead to waste. Items that don’t quite hit the mark and cannot be sold end up on dump sites. However now with advanced AI technology, designers are able to create collections that are better suited for their market, that will sell better and will cut down on waste.

According to Imago, AI algorithms can analyse large amounts of data from social media, fashion blogs, and consumer buying habits to identify emerging trends and predict what styles and colours will be popular in the coming seasons, allowing designers and retailers to stay ahead of the curve. AI can also generate design concepts based on specific inputs, such as colour, fabric, and style, saving designers significant time and effort while allowing them to focus on refining the designs rather than starting from scratch. Many people are under the impression that AI will take over jobs, like fashion designers, but that isn’t possible.

While AI technology can definitely allow designers to gain better insight into the market, it will never replace human creative input since the technology is merely a tool and doesn’t have a life of its own. Having said that, it does seem as if fashion models might soon be replaced by AI models. Especially when it comes to online catalogues and online shopping.

Levi Strauss has announced that they partnered with Amsterdam-based company, Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio that builds custom AI clothing models. Using generative AI, Lalaland specialises in creating super-realistic “models” of every different body type, age, size and skin tone so that online shoppers can then dress them in various outfits and have a better idea of how they might look on them. However, in their press release, Levi Strauss insinuated it would use the model’s customisability to inject more diversity into the fashion space. “We are not scaling back our plans for live photo shoots, the use of live models, or our commitment to working with diverse models,” the spokesperson said. With that in mind, it will be hard to replace human models when it comes to physical runway shows and fashion editorials even though CGI (computer-generated image), not AI, models like Shudu Gram and Lil Miquela have already been used for that purpose.

CGI model Shudu Gram. Picture: Instagram/shudu.gram However, it would be fascinating to see what comes out of the first-ever AI Fashion Week happening on 20 April. Showcase from competitor for the upcoming AI Fashion week. Picture: Instagram/fashionweek.ai According to the AI Fashion Week website, they are passionate about the intersection of fashion and technology. “We believe that the combination of these two worlds can create truly innovative designs and push the boundaries of what is possible in the fashion industry. Our goal is to showcase the latest in AI-generated clothing and virtual runway shows, bringing a fresh perspective to the industry.”

“We believe that AI technology has the power to change the way we think about fashion and design. By harnessing the power of AI, we can create designs that are truly unique and personalised to individual tastes. We are excited to see the endless possibilities that AI technology can bring to the fashion world, from virtual try-on experiences to personalised clothing recommendations.” “Our AI Fashion Week event is dedicated to showcasing the work of the most innovative minds in the industry. From up-and-coming designers to established fashion houses, we bring together a diverse group of creators to share their vision for the future of fashion. With a focus on creativity and innovation, we are confident that our event will be a game-changer for the industry.” Their Instagram page is filled with images of what we can expect to see during the AI fashion week.