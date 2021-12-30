Romeo Beckham signs with Puma

Romeo Beckham - whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham- will wear the sports brand's FUTURE Z 1.2 boots when he takes to the field for his second season as a professional footballer, and he added the partnership also allows him to embrace his passion for fashion. He said in a statement: "The FUTURE Z boots match my game perfectly.

"They're light so that I can use my pace and agility, but they also grip the ball amazingly so I can dribble and pass effectively. "I love the colours of the Under the Lights pack, which combine my passions of fashion and football." View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA (@puma) Earlier this year, Romeo signed for USL League One side Fort Lauderdale CF - a reserve affiliate of his football legend dad's franchise Inter Miami CF.

As well as David himself, the star has plenty of heroes in the sport, including the likes of Neymar and Thierry Henry. He added: "Neymar is amazing and I love to watch him play, he messaged me when he saw me wearing Puma... this made my day. Thierry Henry has always been one of my favourite players, some of the goals he scored were unbelievable.

If there were two players I'd love to have the ability of, it would be Thierry and of course my Dad!" Meanwhile PUMA as a whole is "excited" to see the next phase of Romeo's career unfold, and they hope he can help them drive "change in the game". Ben Hughes, General Manager of PUMA UKI, said: "We are delighted to welcome Romeo into the PUMA family.