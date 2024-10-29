Ronwen Williams turns heads with bold fashion choice at Ballon d’Or red carpet

On Monday evening, Williams turned heads at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France with his simple yet sophisticated look.

The tux fit Williams impeccably, with a sleek, tailored jacket that contoured to his shoulders and chest, giving him a sharp and defined silhouette. His tailored jacket had a white embellishment that added a flair to the look, making it stand out.

Williams may have ranked ninth in the Yashlin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards but he certainly came out tops when it came to the best dressed. Who doesn't love a South African shining on a global stage?

Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa nominee for the Yashin Trophy attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Picture: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

The South African is the first goalkeeper in history to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy while playing for a club in Africa. Aston Villa and Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, walked away with the prestigious Yashlin Trophy.