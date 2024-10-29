Ronwen Williams turns heads with bold fashion choice at Ballon d’Or red carpet

South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams walked the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or awards tall and confident in a classic black tuxedo.
On Monday evening, Williams turned heads at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France with his simple yet sophisticated look.
The tux fit Williams impeccably, with a sleek, tailored jacket that contoured to his shoulders and chest, giving him a sharp and defined silhouette. His tailored jacket had a white embellishment that added a flair to the look, making it stand out.
Williams may have ranked ninth in the Yashlin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards but he certainly came out tops when it came to the best dressed. Who doesn't love a South African shining on a global stage?
The South African is the first goalkeeper in history to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy while playing for a club in Africa. Aston Villa and Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, walked away with the prestigious Yashlin Trophy.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to be recognised amongst the greats,” said Williams in a red carpet interview.
“It’s a massive achievement, I still get goosebumps. Hopefully this will open more doors for South Africans and Africans to get the recognition.”
Local fans have been showering Williams with love and support online as they congratulate him for being recognised with the best in the world.
TV and radio presenter Zanele Potelwa commented on Williams post and said: ”SO SO SOOOO PROUD OF YOU SUPERSTAR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩🤩🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 IT’S ONLY THE BEGINNING.”
“Thank you, Ronwen Williams, for inspiring all of us!🙌🏾🇿🇦 #BallonDor,” tweeted South African TV presenter Katlego Maboe.
Thank you, Ronwen Williams, for inspiring all of us!🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/50KipZTuGU— Katlego Maboe (@KatlegoMaboe) October 28, 2024
IOL Lifestyle