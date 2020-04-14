Roxy Burger is hosting the #LIVEFULLBLOOM Virtual Series webinar for a good cause

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Synonymous with E! Entertainment’s reality series "How Do I Look SA?", Roxy Burger isn’t keeping idle during the lockdown. In fact, she is hosting the #LIVEFULLBLOOM Virtual Series on Zoom, where influential names like Kefi Mabote, Aspasia Karras, Jackie Burger, Jackie May and Pnina Fenster shared their respective styling expertise. The aim of the workshop is twofold: by helping women declutter, they are able to donate their clothes to the Vintage with Love cause, which supports female literacy and education. Roxy Burger is the host of the #LIVEFULLBLOOM Virtual Series on Zoom and is in full support of the cause it supports. Picture: Supplied On hosting the webinar, she says, “I was approached by BLOOM Gin and when I heard all about the concept as well as Vintage with Love's involvement it was an immediate, yes! What a great way to bring us all together, virtually, and to learn something along the way.” Since the lockdown due to Covid-19, the web has become a great way to connect. On joining the platform, for work, Burger says, “So I will be the ‘glue’ keeping it all together and simply ensuring that the show runs smoothly. I do believe that my experience in the world of fashion can also be a great tool in ensuring that viewers are kept entertained and informed.” When asked if she has implemented any of the tips on the show, personally, she reveals, “Most definitely - the fundamentals we teach on the show are things I practice all the time. My number 1 go-to rule is dress for your body shape.”

As for the expert panel at her disposal, she shares, “Every speaker has such value to bring to the event - from Vintage with Love founder Jacquie Myburgh to Bloom Master Distiller Joanne Moore, these women are all experts in their field. Leandie, Carol and Nontando are sharing specific fashion-focused talks which I'm incredibly excited about!”

When asked if she’s discovered anything new about herself while at home, especially being a mum to a toddler, she offers, “I'm incredibly lucky to be isolated with my own mom who is a huge help with my daughter. I wouldn't be able to get any work done if it weren't for her.”

Roxy Burger tries to make an effort to look her best when she's at home. Picture: Supplied

On her dress code at home, she laughs, “It totally depends on my mood. Just yesterday I put on a face of makeup to perk up my spirits a little. A quick tip is to dash some brightly coloured lippy on - a fab red always goes a long way.”

Lastly, why should South Africans join the discussion and the initiative?

“I think that during what can be seen as a ‘dark’ and difficult time this is an opportunity to virtually get together and feel a sense of community. If you love fashion and if you're looking to learn something this is for you,” she says.

The first #LIVEFULLBLOOM Virtual Series goes out at 5pm on Tuesday, April 14. To join the conversation, you have to register online https://bloomgin.co.za/declutteryourwardrobe/



