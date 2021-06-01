Rubicon’s latest collection pays tribute to Mapungubwe Kingdom

Renowned South African designer Hangwani Nengovhela, the founder of Rubicon, has come to be known for one major thing – her fine attention to detail.

Rubicon have been in the fashion industry for almost two decades, and to celebrate this milestone they have launched a new collection, “Myth Re-imagined”.

First launched at South African Fashion Week, the collection was inspired by the fashion trends from the great historical Mapungubwe Kingdom in Limpopo, with design aesthetics derived from the kingdom’s social structure, the influence of trade with the Far East and the area’s dynamic ecosystem.

A Rubicon dress. Picture: Eunice Driver.

The collection is rich in top-stitching (inspired by garments worn by emissaries from the Far East) and the blue, yellow, and white colour scheme (brought in from the Mapungubwe area’s surreal landscape, especially its horizon, and the gorgeous flora and fauna found in that region).

With this collection, Nengovhela aims to take the power of Mapungubwe Royal Kingdom with her wherever she travels.

A Rubicon dress from the ‘Myth Re-imagined’ collection. Picture: Eunice Driver.

“It is well known that the Mapungubwe Kingdom was a bustling nation whose people lived in abundance. To show their strength and power, Mapungubwe’s ruler moved the upper classes to the top of a hill while the working classes remained on level ground. We have included that concept in our latest work. Translating the different levels of authority into fashion, our garments showcase various layering of fabrics while depicting movement throughout the collection,” says Nengovhela.