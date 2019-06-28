Award-winning blogger, Aisha Baker.

Born in Cape Town South Africa, 29-year-old award-winning influencer, businesswoman, style icon, influencer and mother Aisha Baker is making her mark on the world. She is an alpha example of an influencer– the new term for social media players who go beyond blogging to all platforms – with 135K+ Instagram followers joining along for the ride.





"I am pretty blessed to run a business I am so passionate about, Baked is all about getting high on life, being fiercely feminine and inspiring women across South Africa and the world."



Aisha launched her fashion blog, BakedOnline, way back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009. By 2016 she was nominated by Nickelodeon as their favourite African blogger at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and received Glamour South Africa's glamorous woman of the year award in the same year.

In 2018 she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan for their influencer issue. Most recently Aisha has been nominated for a 2019 Global Social award in the Inspiration & Influence category and won E! Entertainment Africa's Pop Culture Social Media Award.

In March 2019 she launched The Millennial Mama Seminar series in collaboration with The Early Learning Foundation (E.L.F) a non-profit organisation focuses on educating the Montessori teaching philosophy to potential teachers. The aim is to educate as many teachers as possible to improve the education of our countries children across all income levels and groups.

Taking inspiration from fashion icons like Bianca Jagger, Aisha knows just how to wear her way to the centre of attention through an array of pieces inspired by local South African designers as well as international fashion brands. With natural beauty and flawless skin, Aisha's a pro at bringing out her best features through the use of makeup.

With her platforms, Aisha hopes to create a space where young millennial women and moms, like Aisha, can interact with content that is relevant to their lives in Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United Arab Emirates and use her presence to expand her business later this year with some exciting product launches.