SA celebs mourn death of Loxion Kulća co-founder Wandi Nzimande

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On Wednesday night, South Africans learnt about the death of Zwandile Ndimande, a radio DJ and founder of the local streetwear brand, Loxion Kulća. Nzimande was 44 when he died. He founded the fashion brand with Gideon Abrahams in 1999, starting with hand-made items that cost R17.50. As the business grew, their garments made it to 150 outlets in the country and in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, England, France, Germany, India, the US and Switzerland. Those who knew him described Nzimande as a hustler and shared some of their fond memories of him.

Malanie Bala described Nzimande as a wonderful man who loved the street culture.

End of last year @Dj1D called me to record for @MStreetculture.

I joked: in a pandemic? He said: Mel, it’s for the culture! You have to do it. And I’m so glad I did.

He was all about street culture, our music, our stories, us.

What a wonderful man & legacy 🥺❤️🙏🏽 #RIPDJ1D pic.twitter.com/Zy2FwMJ9wD — IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) January 13, 2021

She said: “End of last year @Dj1D called me to record for @MStreetculture. I joked: in a pandemic? He said: Mel, it’s for the culture! You have to do it. And I’m so glad I did. He was all about street culture, our music, our stories, us. What a wonderful man & legacy. #RIPDJ1D.”

DJ Dimplez shared: “We lost an icon, a fighter, a legend and a friend today. Thank you for all the wisdom that you shared.”

We lost an Icon, a fighter, a Legend and a friend today. Thank you for all the wisdom that you shared. #RIPDj1D — Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) January 13, 2021

The former editor of Glamour magazine, Asanda Sizani, remembered him as the leader of the pack who was at the forefront of SA street fashion.

Loxion Kulća in a 2002 issue of ELLE magazine. Wandi Nzimande was at the forefront of SA streetwear and youth culture and made an impact on the fashion industry. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIPDJ1D pic.twitter.com/bO9du4Vkxe — Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) January 13, 2021

She said: “Loxion Kulća in a 2002 issue of Elle magazine. Wandi Nzimande was at the forefront of SA streetwear and youth culture and made an impact on the fashion industry. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIPDJ1D.”

Here are more tributes:

What an Amazing Dude. A Really Great Brother 🕊



One Love Wandi #RIPDJ1D 🎧 pic.twitter.com/SrSrYA84RK — Official Thapelo Mokoena (@ThapeloMokoena) January 13, 2021