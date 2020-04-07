SA designer Inga Gubeka develops reusable fashion masks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Inga Atelier is a contemporary lifestyle brand that makes unique luxury leather goods, the brand fashionably fuses technology with leather accessories.

To help curb the spread of coronavirus, Gubeka has developed a reusable mask that is made from synthetic leather on the outside and polypropylene on the inside. While many are under stress as the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a negative impact on their businesses, people like Inga Gubeka of Inga Atelier are using this time to broaden their horizons.





"We believe this mask will be good for the current state of shortage shortage because one can use it over a long period of time, all you need to do is wash it and leave it to dry for two hours and use it again. You can also use a sanitizer on the outside part just to wipe it. This will reduce shortage and waste because the current mask available can only be used for 24 hours.





"We are currently running tests and getting necessary standard accreditation for this product, as soon as that’s done we will be able to assist in fighting this virus and donating some mask to the public and those who need it the most," said Gubeka.





When the pandemic subsides, Gubeka says he will definitely start appreciating all the little things he took for granted.





"I would appreciate my freedom, small things like taking a walk, grabbing coffee at my favourite spot and eating out, meeting up with friends and engaging on issues affecting the society and young people," he added.