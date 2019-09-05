Models displays clothing range from designer Thebe Magugu during the SA fashion week in Sandton. Picture by Eunice Driver Photography | Official SAFW Collections Photographer









LVMH, is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate headquartered in Paris and the most sought after stamp of approval for luxury goods in the world.





The Kimberley-born designer is one of our striving young designers and is a regular feature on our runways such as SA fashion Week (SAFW) . Magugu has been part of Woolworths SA Style By SA capsule collections since 2016.





A LISOF School of Fashion in Johannesburg graduate,Magugu’s career was parachuted to the fashion scene after winning the 2015 Africa Fashion International (AFI) Fastrack programme. He is also a Design Indaba Emerging Creatives winner. He has impressed season after season with his wearable and contemporary designs that come in edgy cuts and silhouettes.

Magugu's aesthetic is wearable and contemporary designs that come in edgy cuts and silhouettes. As part of his winnings, he will receive a €300 000 (about R4.8-million) grant and a year-long mentorship from executives at the French luxury conglomerate, it was announced on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Magugu won the overall award for curation and fashion content at the International Fashion Showcase, supported by the British Fashion Council. He was selected from a shortlist of eight brands, which included a second African brand, Kenneth Ize from Nigerian designer Kenneth Izedonmwen. The six other finalists were Kunihiko Morinaga (Anrealage), Bethany Williams, Emily Adams Bode (Bode), Hed Mayner, Spencer Phipps (Phipps) and Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt (Stefan Cooke). Magugu had the opportunity to meet Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour earlier this year who praised his collection.

Had the pleasure to speak to Anna Wintour and Delphine Arnault in Paris at the LVMH Prize about my collection. They both also took home a copy of Faculty Press, our zine dedicated to documenting key moments in South African culture.



















South African designer Thebe Magugu has made history as the first African designer to win the prestigious LVMH Prize.