SA designer Thebe Magugu pays tribute to Alber Elbaz at Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week grand finale Spring/Summer 2022 collections were an extravaganza, where at least 45 prominent designers showcased their collections dedicated to Elbaz, who died of Covid-19 in April this year.

Elbaz was a creative director for Lanvin until 2015. He was famous for his signature colourful bow tie. He died at the age of 59.

The Love Brings Love show was organised by AZ Factory to honour the legacy of Elbaz.

To honour the late fashion designer, Magugu created a collection made of recycled satin in a pearly-white colour.