SA designer Thebe Magugu pays tribute to Alber Elbaz at Paris Fashion Week
South African multi-award-winning designer Thebe Magugu showcased designs at Paris Fashion Week to honour Alber Elbaz.
The Paris Fashion Week grand finale Spring/Summer 2022 collections were an extravaganza, where at least 45 prominent designers showcased their collections dedicated to Elbaz, who died of Covid-19 in April this year.
Elbaz was a creative director for Lanvin until 2015. He was famous for his signature colourful bow tie. He died at the age of 59.
The Love Brings Love show was organised by AZ Factory to honour the legacy of Elbaz.
To honour the late fashion designer, Magugu created a collection made of recycled satin in a pearly-white colour.
About the collection, Magugu said: “I wanted to reference Alber’s tenure at Guy Laroche. My homage is a Blouse & Pleated Skirt set, created in recycled satin in a pearly-white colour. The blouse features a fake pocket that looks like it’s stained in Yves Klein Blue ink, a nod to the sense of humour I feel Alber’s clothes had. The pleats on the skirt feature a jagged & asymmetrical hem. The white ostrich feather hat is created in collaboration with South African milliner Crystal Birch. We will all continue to be fans of Alber and his contribution to fashion and the self.”
Other designers who participated in the Love Brings Love show include Fendi, Valentino, Dior, Gucci, Balmain, Ralph Laren, Burberry, Simone Rocha, Alexander McQueen and many others.