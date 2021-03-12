SA designers partner with alcohol brands

They say “teamwork makes the dream work” and as of late, we’ve seen a growth in collaborations. Premium Scotch Whisky brand Chivas Regal is back with Chivas Venture. The programme, which is aimed at working with upcoming young talent to nurture their skills and provide unique opportunities, has partnered with Zaid Osman. He is the founder of Sneaker Exchange – Africa’s largest youth culture festival – and streetwear brand and movement Grade Africa. Osman and his team must produce a nine-piece luxury capsule collection. Titled "A Grade" the collection must promote sustainability and proceeds of the sales will be donated to Grade Africa Foundation.

"I only want to be a part of meaningful things. When the Chivas Venture team reached out to me, it was a no-brainer, as this is exactly what we as Grade Africa stand for – to empower and upskill local creatives,” said Osman.

In other news, Scottish Leader has also collaborated with Loin Cloth and Ashes to release a collection called “Scottish Leader Umswenko Tribe”.

The fashion brand took to Instagram to make the big announcement. They wrote: “Some Exciting News! When two bold standout brands collaborate, the only thing to look forward to is the beauty that is waiting to be unleashed! @ScottishLeaderWhisky asked me to create a collection for their smooth new look, we call it #ScottishLeaderUmswenkoTribe. Siya swenka! #ScottishLeaderxLoinClothAndAshes #ThatLCAgirl.”

The release date for both collections is yet to be announced.