SA fashion and beauty influencers who use YouTube to build their brands

Vlogging has grown tremendously in the past few years, especially among women in the fashion and beauty industry. From doing make-up tutorials to sharing skincare routines, most women are using social media platforms to share their talents.

We have the likes of Thandiwe Gama, Yolenda Jawe and Lesego Legobane who use YouTube to reject the limitations placed on them by society and forge their own paths, on their terms.

These young women are not only highly successful at using the platform to express themselves but also to inspire, fuel and support their entrepreneurship journeys.

Thandi Gama left her job as a strategist in a marketing agency to become a full-time Youtuber focused on beauty and lifestyle. A year later, she has 43 000 subscribers and has used her platform to launch her beauty line, ‘Lash Me Baby’.

After leaving her job in property investment to become a full-time YouTuber in 2018, Yolenda Jawe now has 62 000 subscribers. Her content is based on personal development, personal finance and self-care. With that, she has managed to start her skincare line, Yolz Beauty, a no-brainer.