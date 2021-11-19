SA Fashion Week calls on designers to enter the New Talent Search 2022

Are you a South African designer specialising in womenswear and would like to win R20,000 towards developing your SS22 Collection? Well, South African Fashion Week is looking for you. SA Fashion Week is looking for young designers to enter the New Talent Search 2022.

Under the theme “Show Us Your Print”, designers entering the competition must create a collection using natural linen, cotton and sustainably sourced fabrics. Among other requirements, the collection must be fur- and leather-free and include print on at least 50% of the garments. Base your designs on 2022 world trends by combining contemporary shapes, styles and construction with your inspiration and design talent. Research “slow fashion” to make sure you understand it in a way that you can live it and play a role in shaping the future of sustainable fashion.

The SA Fashion Week New Talent Search is open to ladies’ wear designers whose businesses are based in South Africa. All designer applicants must supply a minimum of one store (this can include your store or online store) and must be under 10 years in business to qualify. Semi-finalists, based on their talent, their ability to follow the brief and their capacity to supply more stores, will be selected by a panel of industry-leading judges.

The winner of the competition will walk away with the total prize value of R45,500. All finalists will receive a free stand at the SS22 Trade Show, where they can do market research and sell to boutiques, department stores and online stores. Register online before end of day on January 7, 2022.