SA Fashion Week is looking for menswear designers

Do you have what it takes to be one of the leading menswear designers in South Africa? If the answer is yes, then South African Fashion Week is looking for you. The organisation has opened entries for the Scouting Menswear 2022 Competition. Running for 10 years now, the SA Fashion Week Scouting Menswear 2022 Competition gives emerging designers an opportunity to showcase their talent to a larger audience, and introduce them to the media, buyers, and support them in breaking through into the retail market.

The competition is open to designers who have been in business between three and 10 years and those with a fashion design qualification (degree/diploma). If you are working towards establishing a brand in the South African creative fashion industry, you are also welcome to try your luck. To enter, designers must design a capsule collection of seven garments. The collection must include sporty vibes, which can be translated into everyday luxury.

Sustainability is a must it want to impress the judges, and developing your own print to reflect your culture, will you earn you better points. A file picture of Jenevieve Lyons designs for SA Menswear Week Fashion. Photo by Michael Walker In your innovation, think longevity, recyclability and reproducibility. Remember, if you get this right, you may walk away with prizes worth more than R50 000. The prize includes showcasing your Winter/Autumn ’24 collection at SA Fashion Week in October 2023, R10 000 cash to develop your AW24 collection, and a stand at the South African Fashion Week AW24 Trade Show.

