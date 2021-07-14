SA Fashion Week launches ‘Fashion Bridges – I Ponti Della Moda’

South African Fashion Week in collaboration with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Polimoda, Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana, Lineapelle, the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), with the support of Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze is launching “Fashion Bridges – I Ponti della Moda”. The project aims to lay the foundations of a sustainable, inclusive, strategic, long-term cooperation between the Italian and South African fashion industries.

It is divided into three pillars, the Cradle of fashion, Young lions and Mining for fashion materials and tools. The Cradle of Fashion focuses on establishing academic cooperation between some of the most prominent internationally renowned fashion schools and entities in Italy and South Africa. Six junior designers from South African fashion schools and neo-graduates from Polimoda will participate in a virtual training programme developed by Polimoda, with the contribution of Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana.