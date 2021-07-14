SA Fashion Week launches ‘Fashion Bridges – I Ponti Della Moda’
South African Fashion Week in collaboration with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Polimoda, Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana, Lineapelle, the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), with the support of Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze is launching “Fashion Bridges – I Ponti della Moda”.
The project aims to lay the foundations of a sustainable, inclusive, strategic, long-term cooperation between the Italian and South African fashion industries.
It is divided into three pillars, the Cradle of fashion, Young lions and Mining for fashion materials and tools.
The Cradle of Fashion focuses on establishing academic cooperation between some of the most prominent internationally renowned fashion schools and entities in Italy and South Africa.
Six junior designers from South African fashion schools and neo-graduates from Polimoda will participate in a virtual training programme developed by Polimoda, with the contribution of Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana.
The designers will be divided into teams. Their teamwork will culminate in a joint capsule collection that will be showcased in Milan during the Milan Fashion Week in September 2021 and Johannesburg during the South African Fashion Week in October 2021. Materials to create the collections will be provided by Lineapelle, a company that specialises in leather.
Young Lions will help young and established designers with the marketing of their brands. Two emerging designers, one for each country, will be assisted in identifying business opportunities in South Africa and Italy.
Mining for fashion materials and tools will host an open discussion between South African and Italian companies within the fashion and textile industry.