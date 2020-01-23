SAFW has just opened its doors for young designers to apply for the menswear competition which is an excellent way to give spotlight to small fashion brands whilst granting them an opportunity to grow their label.





Shaylene Morris of Bi Parel is one of the people who benefited from the Scouting Menswear Competition after being named the 2019 winner.





"After winning, my sales went up by 90% compared to 2018 and I received numerous opportunities to connect with influential people in the industry.

Shaylene Morris, the founder of Bi Parel walking on the runway with models at SAFW SS19. Picture: Eunice Driver.





That's not all, SAFW also has the Cape Wools and Mohair SA Designer Challenge. This competition that caters for both men and women is a collaboration that celebrates innovative designs through financial support but allowing young designers to showcase two collections at SAFW using wool and mohair.



