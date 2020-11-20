SA Fashion Week opens New Talent Search for ladieswear designers

It’s that time again when South African Fashion Week gives young designers a platform to showcase their creativity. This year, the SA Fashion Week New Talent Search is open to ladieswear designers whose businesses are based within the country. All applicants must supply a minimum of one store (this can include their own store or an online one) and it must be under ten years in business to qualify to enter. The winner takes home R20 000, which goes towards developing their Spring/Summer 21 Collection, and the designer will be part of the 2020 New Talent Search show in 2021, where the prize is valued at R12 500. They will also receive one free stand at the SAFW Designer Pop-Up, valued at R 6 000, as well as cash price valued at around R45 500.

All finalists will receive a free stand at the SS21 Trade Show where they can do market research and sell to boutiques, departmental stores, and online stores.

To enter, these are the requirements:

Designers who are working towards establishing their brands in the South African Creative Fashion Industry.

Designers who have not been in business for more than ten years.

Designers with a fashion design diploma or degree or five years of design experience

Previous SAFW New Talent Search Finalists can enter for a second or third time (except for the previous winners).

It is a ladieswear competition – no menswear designs will be accepted.

The competition is open to SA Citizens only.

For more information, visit https://www.safashionweek.co.za.