Spring has sprung and to welcome this exciting season, South African Fashion Week (SAFW) is opening a ladieswear pop up store where all South Africa’s leading designers will be exhibiting their collections.
Starting on September 6-8, the Ladieswear designer pop up in the Crystal Court in the Mall of Africa will see over 30 designers showcasing exclusive fashion, footwear, accessories and so much more.
The shop will feature Erre, Ichume, Judith Atelier, Lunar, Reverse Couture, Rush, Zazi Luxury, Made by Leyon, Net n Kameel, Lylla Swimwear, Inkaturah, Katy Kruger, Sober, Exodus Original, Nguni Brand, Bathu Shoes, Rea Nubia, Albertus Swanepoel, Beach Cult, Gert Johan Coetzee, Mintaka, Maxhosa, Flagship handbags, Fabrosanz, Marique Yssel, Lodewijk, Afrikanswiss, Big blue, Atyre, House of Bespoke, Refiloe Mocwa, Label Collections, Ezokhetho, Royal Goddess, and Helu Noxolo.
African luxe statement pieces by @inkaturah 🖤🖤🖤 @inkaturah will be at our Ladieswear Designer Pop-Up from 6 - 8 September at @_themallofafrica #SAFWMOA #SAFWPOPUP #SAFWLadieswearPopUp #SAFW Model @lililovesroses Styling @thobekambane Photography @erem_malo Mua @ethel_maimela
For more information visit www.safashionweek.co.za