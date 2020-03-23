SA Fashion Week postpones digital-only fashion show

South African Fashion Week (SAFW) has once again postponed their fashion show. The SAFW Spring/Summer 2020 digital-only fashion show which was supposed to take place

people gather under one roof to see their favourite designers showcase latest collections, but quickly opted for an online show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At first, SAFW was supposed to host a normal show like they've been doing for the past 23 years where people gather under one roof to see their favourite designers showcase latest collections, but quickly opted for an online show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

at Sandton City on April 22-25 will no longer be taking place as their Plan B.

"In light of our president announcing a national state of disaster in South Africa on Sunday night to curtail the spread of covid-19, SA Fashion Week is committed to supporting and adhering to his directives which includes the prohibiting of mass events/gatherings of 100+ people.

"Hence, we are swiftly moving to our Plan B for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 showcase: a climate-friendly, green-friendly, covid-19 respectful, digital-only SA Fashion Week. It is bold, it is smart and it is a first. We had been wanting to push change and the agenda. This was the push we needed," read a statement by SAFW after the president announced on March 15 that all gatherings of more than 100 people should be banned.





In a series of tweets, SAFW stated that they have decided to also postpone the digital-only show.





" SA Fashion Week, along with its sponsors, confirm that after much consideration, and in solidarity with the country over the uncertainty of the covid-19 pandemic, our digital-only Spring/Summer 2020 showcase will be postponed. This announcement comes after the release of our initial 19 March statement which indicated that we would be taking SA Fashion Week from a physical show to a digital show for the safety and wellbeing of all attendees, media, and production crew.





"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to all media, members of the public, and our partners. We wish all public much strength and safety during these unprecedented times," read the tweets by SAFW.





(1/3) SA Fashion Week, along with its sponsors, confirm that after much consideration, and in solidarity with the country over the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, our digital-only Spring/Summer 2020 showcase will be postponed. pic.twitter.com/Xkifp6iLr3 — SA Fashion Week (@safashionweek) March 21, 2020