SA Fashion Week to host digital shows due to Covid-19

For the past 23 years, SAFW has been hosting fashion shows where people gather under one roof to see their favourite designers showcase latest collections but this time around, the shows will be a digital-only, meaning you'll only get to watch it online. It can streamed on YouTube, IGTV, and Facebook.

Leeroy Esbend of SAFW said that the SAFW Spring/Summer 2020 which takes place at Sandton City on April 22-25 will not be open to the public, only key media will be invited. For the first time in history, there will be no live show for South African Fashion Week (SAFW).





Ephymol will also be showcasing. Picture: Eunice Driver.









Lucilla Booyzen, CEO South African Fashion Week issued a statement saying that due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the president announcing that there should be no gatherings of more than 100 people, it's only fair that they don't cancel the shows, but come up with another plan.

"In light of our President announcing a national state of disaster in South Africa on Sunday night to curtail the spread of Covid-19, SA Fashion Week is committed to supporting and adhering to his directives which includes the prohibiting of mass events/gatherings of 100+ people. "Hence, we are swiftly moving to our Plan B for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 showcase: a climate-friendly, green-friendly, Covid-19 respectful, digital-only SA Fashion Week. It is bold, it is smart and it is a first. We had been wanting to push change and the agenda. This was the push we needed. "Covid-19 has paved the way for something rather beautiful and unique to happen. Our designer’s stories will be told in a refreshing and relevant way. And our sponsors and other stakeholders will be part of a bigger, global audience," read the statement. He also added that they will be no marquee this year, only a less than a hundred people will be allowed on the venue and all the collections will be shot in isolation.





A showstopper by Mantsho. Picture: Eunice Driver.





Since this a first for SAFW, designers who will be showcasing are still a bit puzzled about the whole new change. They are uncertain how it will impact them as Spring/Summer is a bigger selling season for them.



