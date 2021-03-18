SA Fashion Week to pay tribute to the late Wandi Nzimande

South African Fashion Week (SAFW) has announced the dates for its Spring/Summer 2021 collections. From April 29 until May 2, SAFW will present trans-seasonal designer collections shot at the Mall of Africa to be screened digitally. The organisation will also pay tribute to the late Wandi Nzimande, whose contribution to the South African fashion industry was highly appreciated. Nzimande died on January 13 at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after testing positive for Covid-19. He showed his first iconic streetwear brand, Loxion Kulca Collection, at SAFW in 2002. Olebbogeng “Ole” Ledimo of House Of Olé will design a Loxion Kulca Collection and showcase it at the fashion show.

Now in its 23rd year, this year’s SAFW will see 28 designers exhibit their trans-seasonal collections digitally.

Other events encompassing this journey will be the bi‐annual SAFW Trade Show that will run for one month before the runway collections. It will showcase 50 curated womenswear, menswear, jewellery, millinery, footwear and accessory ranges.

The SAFW Spring/Summer 2021 Trade Show will take place from March 30 in a store off the Crystal Court in the Mall of Africa.

“It’s with deep gratitude that we thank our partners for sharing our vision and understanding the tacit power of fashion.

“We would like to thank them for giving us the resources, both financial and other, to continue to discover, nurture and develop the South African creative fashion industry. In the same way that it’s said that it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a family of like-minded partners to grow an industry,” said Lucilla Booyzen, director of SAFW.