SA Menswear Week is back in Cape Town

For this year’s Autumn/Winter season, the Week of Fashion (WOF) initiative will also be part of the fashion spectacular, leading the South African consumer discussion around fashion and highlighting the talent available in the market.

The SA Menswear Week AW22 will kick off in Claremont on Friday with the Cape Town Fashion Council’s Grad Week (Graduate Recruitment and Development) shows. The Grad Week is aimed at introducing young designers to retailers and recruiters to help further their journey in the fashion industry.

“It’s an important step for those designers who wish to work under retail fashion design, as not all designers wish to have their labels, an area that is often overlooked by traditional fashion week structures. The success of Grad Week has seen young talented designers being placed with several South Africa’s biggest retailers,” said SAMW.

There will also be Week of Fashion: Womenswear day, at which 10 of Cape Town’s famous names in womenswear, such as Stefania Morland, Habits and Leigh Schubert, will showcase their collections.